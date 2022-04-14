1 / 5

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 SoC that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced edition on top. On the camera front, it has a 108MP+8MP+2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. It has a 4,500mAh battery. It starts at Rs 26,999 in India. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)