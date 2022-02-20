Oppo Find X5
Oppo will be conducting a launch event on February 24 where the company is expected to launch the new Find X5 series. The company is expected to launch the Find X5, Find X5 Pro and Find X5 Lite. MediaTek has confirmed that the Find X5 Pro will be the first device to sport the new Dimensity 9000 chipset.
Tecno Spark 8C
Tecno will be launching the Spark 8C in India on February 21. The company is expected to conduct the launch at 12 PM. The Spark 8C falls in the budget line-up. It has already been launched in other markets. The Tecno Spark 8C will get a 6.6-inh HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Unisoc T606 chip. The budget device will have a dual camera setup.