2 / 4

Tecno Spark 8C

Tecno will be launching the Spark 8C in India on February 21. The company is expected to conduct the launch at 12 PM. The Spark 8C falls in the budget line-up. It has already been launched in other markets. The Tecno Spark 8C will get a 6.6-inh HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Unisoc T606 chip. The budget device will have a dual camera setup.