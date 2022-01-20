Play/pause voice recordings: WhatsApp is working on refining its voice messages feature further. The company, as per a report by WABetaInfo, is working on adding the ability to play and pause voice recordings before sending them. This feature is already available on the latest versions of WhatsApp beta apps for iOS and desktop. (Image: Pixabay)
In app support: WhatsApp, in the latest versions of its Android and iOS-beta app has rolled out the ability to report issues to the company from within the app. WhatsApp will respond to the queries from a verified chat within the app, which will be end-to-end encrypted like all other communications on its platform. (Image: Pixabay)