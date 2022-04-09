2 / 5

WhatsApp Message Reactions

WhatsApp is making changes to the Message Reactions feature. Until now, users could only use six emojis – Like, Love, Laugh, Suprised, Sad, and Thanks as message reactions. Now, the company is planning to introduce a seventh option that will enable users to pick and share a reaction of their choice. An image of the feature shared by WABetaInfo shows that the company will add a plus icon after the available emojis to enable users pick an emoji of their choice. (Image: WABetaInfo)