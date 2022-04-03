Realme GT 2 Pro
Realme GT 2 Pro is another flagship entering the Indian market. The device will be launched on April 7 and it will also feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon Gen 1 chip. We are also expecting the company to launch the Realme Book Prime during the same event.
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Xiaomi announced that it will soon be launching the 12 Pro in India. The company made it official by sharing a Tweet and a teaser. While the launch date is not out yet, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to reveal the new smartphone on April 12. The device has been launched globally and it comes with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.