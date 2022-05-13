Realme Narzo 50i Rs 7,499
It comes with a 6.5-inch display along with a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by an octa-core processor that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. It runs Android 11-based realme UI Go Edition.
Redmi 9A Rs 6,999
This smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch IPS display and a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor that is coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. On the camera front, it has a 13MP camera at the back and a 5MP selfie camera. It comes in Black, Blue and Green colour variants.
