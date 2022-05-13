2 / 5

Redmi 9A Rs 6,999

This smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch IPS display and a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor that is coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. On the camera front, it has a 13MP camera at the back and a 5MP selfie camera. It comes in Black, Blue and Green colour variants.