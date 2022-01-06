1 / 4

Samsung Micro LED TV s

Samsung Electronics introduced its latest Micro LED, Neo QLED, and Lifestyle TVs ahead of CES 2022. It also has several screen options. It looks quite alive with great images, immersive sound, and a hyper-personalized experience. At CES 2022, Samsung has launched three different sizes of Micro LEDs, which come with 110-inch, 101 inches, and 89-inch screen sizes. Micro LED supports 20-bit grayscale depth. This means that Micro LED will provide better detail to the user in the model. It comes with 100% DCI and Adobe RGB colors. It has a 99.99% screen-to-body ratio.