Tether

Current value for 1 unit: $0.986614 (via CoinGecko) Tether is connected to the US dollar. Hence, the name Tether since its value is tethered to the dollar. Tether converts cash into digital currency, to anchor or tether the value to the price of national currencies like the US dollar, the Euro, and the offshore Chinese yuan. Tether creators claim that a Tether token is always 100% backed by their reserves, which include traditional currency and cash equivalents and, from time to time, may include other assets and receivables from loans made by Tether to third parties. Every Tether token is also 1-to-1 pegged to the dollar, so 1 USD Token is always valued by Tether at 1 USD. Note: This is not investment advice. Readers should do their due diligence before investing in any cryptocurrency.