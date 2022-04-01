Zomato Prank
Zomato carries the tradition of pranks on April 1. The brand introduced a new feature on its app where a user can easily prank another user by sending a message claiming that they have sent something to their friend on Zomato. Once you click on that link, you’ll get a map like animation with “You have been pranked” font.
Nothing Another Phone Prank
Nothing built a lot of hype around its event last month. The company did not reveal its smartphone. However, on April Fools day we get a look at Another Phone 1, a boring monotonous smartphone. More than prank, the phone is like a commentary on other smartphone manufacturers.