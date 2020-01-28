Galaxy S10 Lite: Check out the five main features of Samsung's challenger to OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Camera
One of the big talking point of the Galaxy S10 Lite is its camera setup. The company calls it Pro-Grade camera and it hits directly at the weakness of OnePlus 7T. There is a 48-megapixel main camera with Super Steady OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front, which is wider than standard selfie shooters.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Display
It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with Full HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a punch hole display design and the display supports both always-on display and HDR. There is no mention of any protective glass on top of the display. It is bigger than OnePlus 7T's display but lacks the 90Hz refresh rate of OnePlus' flagship device.