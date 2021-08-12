Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2: A closer look at new Samsung products

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have been launched globally and are the first to run the new Wear OS developed by Google in collaboration with Samsung. Over the new operating system comes Samsung's latest One UI Watch custom skin. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic retains the traditional design with a rotating bezel, whereas, the Galaxy Watch 4 comes with a regular bezel, which is touch-sensitive.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 starts at $249.99 (approximately Rs 18,600) for the Bluetooth variant and the LTE variant starts at $299.99 (approximately Rs 22,300). It comes in an aluminium build and has 40mm and 44mm versions. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starts at $349.99 (approximately Rs 26,000) for the Bluetooth variant and the LTE variant starts at $399.99 (approximately Rs 29,700). It has a stainless steel body in 42mm and 46mm options. The Galaxy Watch 4 will be made available in Black Silver, Pink Gold and Green colour options, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be made available in Black and Silver colour options.