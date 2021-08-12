Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2: A closer look at new Samsung products

2 / 8

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series Price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 starts at $249.99 (approximately Rs 18,600) for the Bluetooth variant and the LTE variant starts at $299.99 (approximately Rs 22,300). It comes in an aluminium build and has 40mm and 44mm versions. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starts at $349.99 (approximately Rs 26,000) for the Bluetooth variant and the LTE variant starts at $399.99 (approximately Rs 29,700). It has a stainless steel body in 42mm and 46mm options. The Galaxy Watch 4 will be made available in Black Silver, Pink Gold and Green colour options, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be made available in Black and Silver colour options.