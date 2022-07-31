2 / 5

Acer Nitro 5

Acer Nitro 5 with model number AN515-A58 features the latest Intel CPU. It is powered by the Intel i5-12500H and has a 15.6-inch Full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has 4GB of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM. For storage, it has 512GB of M.2 SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with multiple ports including Ethernet and an audio jack. The laptop is priced starting at Rs 79,990.