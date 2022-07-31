Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with model number - 82K201ULIN comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has Ryzen 5 5600H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB VRAM. It has 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 SSD. The laptop comes at an affordable price of Rs 69,900.
Acer Nitro 5
Acer Nitro 5 with model number AN515-A58 features the latest Intel CPU. It is powered by the Intel i5-12500H and has a 15.6-inch Full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has 4GB of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM. For storage, it has 512GB of M.2 SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with multiple ports including Ethernet and an audio jack. The laptop is priced starting at Rs 79,990.