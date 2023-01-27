Detailed Privacy Guide
Google has introduced a step-by-step Privacy Guide that guides users through privacy options when they enable history sync or select Enhanced Safe Browsing functionality.
Smarter Safety Check
Google has rolled out a smarter Safety Check feature that will alert users if it detects compromised passwords or harmful extensions. It will remind users when there are updates to install. Furthermore, the company that it is expanding Safety Check by rolling out more personalised recommendations and reminders about what users have previously shared with websites and find those controls in one place to revoke permissions and protect your privacy.