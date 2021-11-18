Google Pay New Features
Google India, at its Google For India event, introduced new features on its payments application. The new features range from incorporation of ‘Hinglish’ as a language option within the app to a new Bill Split option. The Bill Split feature will be introduced later this year.
Weather Alerts
Google has announced that it will provide real-time alerts for extreme weather events. The search giant will be working with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). In order to bring in the latest AQI measurements on Google Search, the company has even partnered with Central Pollution Control Board.