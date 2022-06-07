Google has announced a new Pocket app for Pixel smartphones that lets users shoot video content and turn it into fun music and video cut-ups. Users can also layer sounds, add visual effects, create patterns and beats and mix it all together to make their own unique tracks. It is available for download on Play Store for Pixel 5 and newer Pixels models.
Vaccine card
Google is also making it easier for users to access their vaccine cards. The company said that now when users take a screenshot of their digital vaccine card, they can add a shortcut to easily access it directly from their home screen. This feature is available in Australia, Canada and the US.