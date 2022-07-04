1 / 5

Add Stops

Google Maps allows you to add stops between your location and your destination. In other words, you can add multiple destinations on the way to your final destination. So, if you are planning to pick up your friends along the way, Google Maps will take you to your final destination such that it includes your friend’s address in between. You can add up to nine stops this way. How To : Open Google Maps app > Search your destination > Tap Directions >Tap More > Add stop > Tap Done.