Add Stops
Google Maps allows you to add stops between your location and your destination. In other words, you can add multiple destinations on the way to your final destination. So, if you are planning to pick up your friends along the way, Google Maps will take you to your final destination such that it includes your friend’s address in between. You can add up to nine stops this way. How To : Open Google Maps app > Search your destination > Tap Directions >Tap More > Add stop > Tap Done.
Avoid Tolls
If you don't want to get bothered by high-price tolls, then this feature will help you avoid routes that have tolls in between. It will also show you routes that do have tolls in between. You can then pick the routes that suit you the best. How To : Open Google Maps app > Search your destination > Tap Directions > Tap Driving > More > Route Options > Tick Avoid Tolls.