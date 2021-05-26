Google Photos free storage ends on June 1: 5 tips to quickly backup your personal pictures

Create backup of your personal photos
Until the new Google Photos policy comes into effect on June 1, all ‘high quality’ pictures get unlimited storage. In other words, users can add as many ‘high quality’ photos as they want to Google Photos before June 1 as this will not impact your Google account storage.
Remove all unwanted pictures and make space
Save all the good or well captured photos from Google Photos library, which you require for future. To create more space, remove all duplicate and blurred images.