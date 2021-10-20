1 / 6

Design 1

The Pixel 6 has a textured aluminium frame and glossy back panel. The design language is different compared to the previous iteration, but while its bigger sibling Pixel 6 Pro flaunts a curved front-fascia, the vanilla model still gets a squared-off design. But what sets the new Pixel apart from the previous-gen is its camera housing that Google refer to as a 'bar' that spans the entire width of the phone and separates the colour palette. The phone has IP68 certification as well. It has built-in fingerprint sensor.