Design 1
The Pixel 6 has a textured aluminium frame and glossy back panel. The design language is different compared to the previous iteration, but while its bigger sibling Pixel 6 Pro flaunts a curved front-fascia, the vanilla model still gets a squared-off design. But what sets the new Pixel apart from the previous-gen is its camera housing that Google refer to as a 'bar' that spans the entire width of the phone and separates the colour palette. The phone has IP68 certification as well. It has built-in fingerprint sensor.
Display
The phone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus layered on top. The panel has a 20:9 aspect ratio and 441ppi of pixel density. Meanhwile, Pixel 6 Pro gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,120 pixels) LTPO OLED display that supports a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.