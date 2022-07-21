2 / 5

Apple iPhone SE 2022

the iPhone SE 2022 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina display with an aluminum chassis and a glass back. It comes with a physical home screen button with a fingerprint sensor embedded in it — one of defining features of this series. It also comes with IP67 dust and water resistant coating that will protect it from occasional splashes of water. As mentioned before, the iPhone SE 2022 is powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the company’s iPhone 13 series. This chipset is coupled with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage space. The phone runs the iOS 15. On the camera front, the iPhone SE 2022 comes with single 12MP camera at the back with support for features such as Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode. The phone also gets a bump in the battery along with 5G connectivity and wireless charging capabilities. It is priced at Rs 41,107 in India.