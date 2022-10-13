Google Pixel 7 design: A complete head turner
Google Pixel 7 feels like a sigh of relief for those Pixel fans in India, who were waiting for the return of a flagship Pixel smartphone for over three years. Best part is: it did live up to its hype! Lookswise, the smartphone comes with a glossy back that has a silver metal bar stretching from one edge to another horizontally. A design language that only makes it stand out but gives it the required wow factor. Thankfully, the company has ditched the dual tone colour variant and now comes in a single Black/White option. Definitely a smart decision.
Google Pixel 7: Has the oomph
Due to the glossy back, the smartphone is a bit slippery so for a clumsy person like me, I’d suggest you throw in a case, just to be safe. Pixel 7 also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. On the front, it features a punch hole display with hair-like think bezels. It offers up to 1300 nits of peak brightness, hence no squinting while taking outdoor shots. The display has a 90Hz 6.3-inch display that offers fluid animations. It runs on Android 13.