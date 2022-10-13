1 / 5

Google Pixel 7 design: A complete head turner

Google Pixel 7 feels like a sigh of relief for those Pixel fans in India, who were waiting for the return of a flagship Pixel smartphone for over three years. Best part is: it did live up to its hype! Lookswise, the smartphone comes with a glossy back that has a silver metal bar stretching from one edge to another horizontally. A design language that only makes it stand out but gives it the required wow factor. Thankfully, the company has ditched the dual tone colour variant and now comes in a single Black/White option. Definitely a smart decision.