Samsung Galaxy S22 5G
Priced at Rs 62,999 in India, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G can be a good Pixel 7 alternative. It comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. The smartphone features a 50Mp triple rear camera setup. Galaxy S22 features a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging technology.
OnePlus 10T 5G
OnePlus 10T comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers up to up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It comes with 150W SUPERVOOC technology and features an AMOLED 6.7-inch display. For photography, it comes with a 50MP triple rear camera setup.