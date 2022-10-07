2 / 5

OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 10T comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers up to up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It comes with 150W SUPERVOOC technology and features an AMOLED 6.7-inch display. For photography, it comes with a 50MP triple rear camera setup.