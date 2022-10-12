1 / 7

Meet the Google Pixel 7 Pro

For Google, Pixel has always been important. Not because it represents the company’s renewed efforts toward smartphones after the Nexus as it builds up to the point where people would think of it as a true iPhone rival, but also because, with Pixel, Google has managed to show that its phones can do one, if not more, thing better than others. That’s taking surreal photos. The flagship Pixel phones are easily the best devices to take photos. I say that based on experience with Pixel 3 XL (not the Pixel 6a) because that was the last flagship Pixel to launch in India. Google went silent after that, until now.