Google Pixel Watch
Google is expected to launch its first smartwatch Pixel Watch in 2022. The smartwatch is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos chipset. The device might feature a bezel-less design with the crown serving as the only hardware button. It might come with 20 strap options. The upcoming smartwatch is expected to run on WearOS 3. Notably, the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is the only smartwatch that runs on the new WearOS 3, a Samsung’s Tizen and Google’s WearOS integrated platform. (Image: Jon Prosser)
Apple Watch Series 8
Apple is expected to launch its Watch Series 8 in 2022 with old squarish design. As for the features, chances are that the smartwatch will come with a new sensor that can detect alcohol levels and blood pressure of the user. The tech giant is expected to launch not one but three smartwatches including Apple Watch Series SE 2 in 2022.