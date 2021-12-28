1 / 5

Google Pixel Watch

Google is expected to launch its first smartwatch Pixel Watch in 2022. The smartwatch is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos chipset. The device might feature a bezel-less design with the crown serving as the only hardware button. It might come with 20 strap options. The upcoming smartwatch is expected to run on WearOS 3. Notably, the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is the only smartwatch that runs on the new WearOS 3, a Samsung’s Tizen and Google’s WearOS integrated platform. (Image: Jon Prosser)