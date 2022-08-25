Google Play Store Android games on offer: Get these five paid titles for free

1 / 5

League of Stickman

A cross-action mobile game in the stickman style, League of Stickman features shadow fighters that crush up all enemies, smite every monster and provides ultimate challenge.It gives you a unique battle experience with the original multi-hero real-time combat, which has a powerful sense of combat and excellent sound effects. The thrilling sensation is made possible by features like Double-Hits, Levitation, and Deadly Combos. In this game you can slay some demons and feel the fire. You can create and choose your own team to defeat the Monster King Boss. You have to unlock the heroes so that you can team up with them. There are many options for stickman heroes including Ninja, Gus, Athy, Feist, Bladey, Zilong, Shadow Fighter, Monk, and many more. It features high-quality graphics and impressive sound effects.