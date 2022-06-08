1/5
Auto transcribe Meet calls
This feature will enable Google to automatically transcribe Meet calls into a Google Doc file. Google says that this feature will enable users to keep a record of meetings with less storage than a recording and provide an easier way to edit, review, search and share lessons with students.
Live stream public events to YouTube
This feature will enable educators to stream public events directly to YouTube. This feature can be used for events such as school board meetings, and school assemblies among other things.