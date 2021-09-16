GoPro Hero 10 Black in-pics: Here's a closer look at this new action camera

GoPro HERO10 Black: Price in India
GoPro Hero 10 Black is priced at Rs 54,500 and will be made available in India in early November. The device will be made available via select retail partners in the country including Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma and select imaging stores, starting early November.
GoPro HERO10 Black: Key features
GoPro Hero 10 Black key features include the new GP2 processor, the capability to record 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, a higher resolution 23-megapixel sensor, and improved low-light performance. It also brings in HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilisation.