GTA 6 will be a significant upgrade
Rumors for the most popular Rockstar game, Grand Theft Auto 6 a.k.a GTA 6 have been surfacing for the last couple of years. However, nothing significant was revealed in previous leaks. The only rumor that stayed was the arrival of the Vice City map in the game. Now, a prominent Rockstar leaker named @matheusbr9895_, has revealed the possible story, map, and release date of the game. This has to be the most significant leak of the game so far.
GTA 6: Story
The GTA 6 will come with a new story, of course, and that could be set in Brazil. The story will be of twin siblings who get separated from their parents and get killed by a cartel in 2003. Now, in 2023 or 2024, the twin siblings meet but are on opposite sides. One of them becomes a DOA agent, which could be referenced and be a parody of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). The other sibling, who's a female, works for the cartel now that killed the siblings' parents.