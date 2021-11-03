Smartphone
iPhone 12 is currently available on Amazon for Rs 70,900 for the 128GB storage model. If your beloved one is a camera enthusiast who prefers shooting good clicks on the go, iPhone 12 can be a great pick. Besides the smooth performance, the true-to-tone display adds to the experience.
Wireless Earbuds
If you are looking for the perfect earbuds for that audiophile, Sony WF-1000XM3 would be the right pick. The earbuds offer impressive ANC, voice control support, and up to 32 hours of claimed battery backup. It has an Intelligent auto-power off through an IR sensor that detects earbuds’ status. It is available on Amazon at a lucrative price of Rs 9,900.