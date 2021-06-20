Happy Father's Day 2021: Last-minute gift ideas if you have forgotten to get a present for your dad

For fathers who love to take pictures
If your dad loves to take photos and prefer a compact gadget to get the job done then you can pick the iPhone 12 mini that capture brilliant shots in varied lighting condition. Price: Rs 69,900 (64GB).
For fathers who are into music
If your pa is more or less a musicophile and loves to participate in karaoke then you can pick this Audio Technica ATR2500X USB Condenser USB Microphone & ATH-M20X Headphone combo that serves the purpose of karaoke, and web conference as well. Price: Rs 13,999.