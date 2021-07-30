Happy Friendship Day 2021
We will be celebrating International Friendship Day on August 1 globally. Most of us that day will not be able to meet our friends due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but will still be able to send them a gift to let them know how special they are for us. Here we will be taking a look at the best tech gifts that you can give to your friends this International Friendship Day under Rs 2,000. (Image: Pixabay)
OnePlus Power Bank 10 000mAh
OnePlus Power Bank is available at Rs 999 via the company's official website and Amazon. It comes with a capacity of 10,000mAh and is offered in Black and Green colour options. It sports two USB Type-A ports and 1 USB Type-C port with support for 18W fast charging.