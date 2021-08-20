Mi Band 4
Mi Band 4 might be near two years old, but if your sibling is a fitness freak, this band could be a sensible pick. For a price under Rs 2,000, the smart band offers a bright AMOLED display, 24x7 heart rate monitoring, sleep assistant, a bunch of tracking activities. Price- Rs 1,899.
Redgear Pro wireless gamepad
For the sibling who is glued to the PC playing games all day, you can buy them the Readgear Pro wireless gamepad. It supports up to 10-meter range, features illuminated keys, and offers up to 2 hours of usage. Price- Rs 1,699.