Healthcare Apps in India to measure blood oxygen level, SpO2, Heart Rate: How to download and use it

MFine app
MFine app features an integrated Spo2 checker and uses phone’s camera and flashlight for functionality. Users can also consult doctors online and get up to 50 percent off on home lab tests. The app can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store.
Careplix Vitals app
Careplix Vitals app is designed by Kolkata-based startup CareNow Healthcare. The app can provide readings of vital signs like heart rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), and respiration rate. It uses the phone’s flashlight to detect SpO2 levels and is available on the iOS platform.