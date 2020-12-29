1 / 10

Asus ROG Phone Zenfone

Considering Asus has a history with gaming smartphones it’s sure to be swayed with what the new Snapdragon 888 has to offer in terms of performance. The ROG series sets a benchmark for gaming phones in the industry and Asus notes that it would be using the Snapdragon flagship in its next ROG Phone and Zenfone lineup. (Representational image)