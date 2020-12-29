Asus ROG Phone Zenfone
Considering Asus has a history with gaming smartphones it’s sure to be swayed with what the new Snapdragon 888 has to offer in terms of performance. The ROG series sets a benchmark for gaming phones in the industry and Asus notes that it would be using the Snapdragon flagship in its next ROG Phone and Zenfone lineup. (Representational image)
Black Shark 4
Speaking of gaming phones Black Shark isn’t going to take a side seat and Asus have all the pie. After delivering two successful gaming phones – Black Shark 3 and Black 3 Pro in 2020, the Xiaomi-affiliated company confirmed that “the first batch” of Black Shark devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 888. (Representational image)