Dying Light 2
This is a sequel of Dying light and is a action role-playing game from developer Techland. This game is set 15 years after Dying Light, starring a new protagonist named Aiden Caldwell. This game employs parkour skills and the player will be able to perform actions such as climbing ledges, sliding, leaping off from edges, and wall running to quickly navigate the city. And needless to say these skill will be put to the test against the hoards of zombies.
Atomic Heart
Atomic Heart is an adventure first-person shooter, which is developed by Mundfish. The events of the game unfolds in an alternate universe during the high noon of the Soviet Union. The protagonist of the game is a special agent P-3, who after an unsuccessful landing on enterprise 3826 is trying to figure out what went wrong. There are a lot of surprised that are apparently not for the faint at heart.