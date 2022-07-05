1/5
Okinawa Autotech
Okinawa Autotech topped the charts yet again in the month of June. The company sold 6,980 units in June alone. However, the company has witnessed a tremendous drop in overall volume compared to the sales in May 2022. Okinawa Autotech had sold 9,303 units in May.
Ampere Vehicles
Ampere Vehicles Private Limited is the second best-selling electric scooter brand for the month of June 2022. The company had sold a total of 6,540 units. The EV brand has climbed up a rank to the second spot. The company had sold 5,836 units in May 2022.