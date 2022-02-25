Search Message Shortcut
WhatsApp is working on a new feature called Search Message Shortcut for its Android app that will enable users to look for a specific message within a chat by going to a user’s profile. It is available to some Android beta testers starting today and the company is also working on bringing the same for its iOS based app. (Image: Pixabay)
Message Reactions
WhatsApp has been working on bringing Instagram-like Message Reactions to its platform for a long time. Now, WABetaInfo has confirmed that the messaging app is also developing a similar functionality for its desktop-based app as well. Users can react to a message by choosing from six different emojis. (Image: Pixabay)