Apple Watch Series 6
The Series 6 Apple Watch is an evolution of the Series 5 with slight changes. The new model gets Blood Oxygen sensor and always-On altimtere. Additionally, the Series 6 comes in new colors, including a Product Red variant. It also introduced the Solo Loop and Solo Braided Loop straps.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
The Galaxy Watch 3 brings the traditional Samsung design to the game and its something that many users like. The Galaxy Watch 3 offers better specifications compared to its predecessors, like better battery and the ability to track blood oxygen. You can buy the Galaxy Watch 3 in India at Rs 30,000.