More foldable phones but in budget
In 2020, we witnessed the launch of several foldable phones in the country as well as globally. From Samsung to LG and many other brands tried their hands on foldable devices. In 2021, we could see more and more foldable phones available for consumers. Currently, foldable phones come with an expensive price tag, this year such fancy foldable screen devices can get cheaper than before so more and more consumers can use them.
Bendable laptops
We have started depending on laptops for our everyday work more than ever before. This year we could expect bendable screen laptops to get real and leave the concept stage. No brands have confirmed any laptop brands with bendable screens.