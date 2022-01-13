1 / 5

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite campaign was released earlier this month and has arguably made it one of the best Halo games to date. It continues the saga of Master Chief and even with 20 years old baggage manages to provide a fresh take on the story along with the free-to-play online multiplayer. While the game does have its fair share of flaws, it manages to overcompensate for them in more ways than one. Halo Infinite is a must-play and has managed to enter our list of the best FPS games of 2021, also it is available along with the Game Pass for no additional charge. Minimum requirements to play Halo Infinite include an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel i5-4440 CPU, Windows 10 OS, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon RX 570 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU, 50GB storage.