Hero hybrid cycles launched
Hero Sprint, a brand of Hero Cycles Ltd., offering a Value-Premium experience, today launched its newest range of cycles - Hero Sprint powered by GEMTEC inspired by the energy and lifestyle of today’s youth who believe in constant evolution.
Hero hybrid cycles price
Priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000, Hero Sprint offers a value-premium choice in the MTB/Hybrid category and has launched 6 GEMTEC models in the first phase - Hustle, Hustle Glo, Compass, Trot, Howler 2.0 and Milano. In keeping with Hero Cycles’ customer-first approach, these will be available across its extensive nationwide network of over 2000 dealers in addition to their 340 Hero Sprint Stores in 248 cities.