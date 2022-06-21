1 / 5

Pure EV Etryst 350

Etryst 350 is designed, developed, and manufactured in India. It will come equipped with a BLDC hub motor with 3.0 KW Nominal and 4.0 KW Peak power. Etryst will get a 3.5kWh lithium-ion battery that can be charged from 0-100% in 6 hours with a portable charger. It will get 3 riding modes – Drive, Cross Over, and Thrill. The top speed with Drive mode will be 60 KMPH, with Cross Over mode it will be 75 KMPH and with Thrill mode, it will be 85 KMPH. Etryst will have a load capacity of 160 kg.