Pure EV Etryst 350
Etryst 350 is designed, developed, and manufactured in India. It will come equipped with a BLDC hub motor with 3.0 KW Nominal and 4.0 KW Peak power. Etryst will get a 3.5kWh lithium-ion battery that can be charged from 0-100% in 6 hours with a portable charger. It will get 3 riding modes – Drive, Cross Over, and Thrill. The top speed with Drive mode will be 60 KMPH, with Cross Over mode it will be 75 KMPH and with Thrill mode, it will be 85 KMPH. Etryst will have a load capacity of 160 kg.
Revot Cafe Racer
The specifications of the Revolt electric cafe racer is likely to be the same as the RV400. The latter uses a 3kW electric motor with a 72V lithium-ion battery, which a riding range of up to 156 kms. The motor is capable of producing 3Kw worth of power and 170 Nm of torque. The bike would come with a round headlamp, clip-on handlebars, a tall fuel tank, single-seat with a cafe-racer styled tail portion.