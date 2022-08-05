Hero Electric
Hero Electric is back on the top spot after months of slipping to lower ranks. The company sold 8,679 units in the month of July 2022. This is 0.86 percent of the total two-wheeler market share in India for July. Last year, the company had only sold a total of 4,223 in the same month
Ola Electric
Ola Electric made a strong start earlier this year, reaching the top spot in the second quarter. However, the new electric scooter brand has slipped to the fourth spot. The company only sold 3,426 units in July 2022. The brand launched its first scooter Ola S1 Pro in the month of December and recently released a new MoveOS 2 update to introduce new features.