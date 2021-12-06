Canon EOS 1DX III
Pocket-size cameras have no doubt taken a sweet spot these days. But with most of the mirrorless ones having advanced settings, Canon's simple UI makes it an ideal choice, if your sibling or your friend has just started learning photography. Canon EOS 6D II is small, light, and offers a full-frame sensor. However, for those who are at the pro level, you can gift them a Canon EOS 1DX III DSLR that rightly earns the best spot for its specs and is a great package not just for photography but film making as well.
GoPro Hero 10 Black
For the foolhardy, and robust folks who are all set to kick in their next adventure trip (although the rise of the new variant has spoiled many plans), GoPro Hero 10 Black would be the go-to gadget for them. With a faster chip, advanced hyper smooth stabilisation, front display, user-friendly, and well-refined package, it would no doubt be a cherry on top for your pal who wants to brandish his next adventure on the social platform.