JBL JR POP Kids Portable Bluetooth Speaker
If your kid hums around to his/her favorite song and keeps asking you to play it on TV, this waterproof durable Bluetooth speaker could be a savior as it would perfectly fit those little hands. It comes with a claimed 5 hours backup and can be purchased online for under Rs 3,000.
4M Anti Gravity Magnetic Levitation Science Kit
With the current situation enclosing us in four walls, kids are sure to get cranky in the confined space. To make things fun indoors, you can get this science kit that has tons of activities from creating a floating pencil, levitating a screw, to a kinetic sculpture, etc. The science kit is available for under Rs 4,000.