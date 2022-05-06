Honda City eHEV Launch
Honda City eHEV was launched this week and it has introduced a whole new segment in Indian automobile segment. So far, most of the cars launched in this price range either had mild hybrid system or just conventional ICE engine. The Honda City eHEV is a strong Hybrid, strong enough to even run on just the power of the batteries.
Honda City eHEV Price
Honda City eHEV has been launched at Rs 19,49,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available in a single flagship-grade ZX trim. The car will be available in five colors: Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic.