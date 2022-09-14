Honor of Kings
The top grossing mobile game worldwide for August 2022 was Honor of Kings from Tencent with more than $222 million in player spending. About 94 percent of Honor of Kings’ revenue was from China, followed by 2.3 percent from Taiwan and 1.8 percent from Thailand.
PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile from Tencent was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide for August 2022 with $156.3 million in gross revenue. About 60.7 percent of PUBG Mobile revenue was from China, where it has been localized as Game For Peace, followed by 8.8 percent from the United States.