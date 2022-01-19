Hotel Transylvania: Tranformania, Amazon Prime Video
The fourth part of the Hotel Transylvania series, Hotel Transylvania: Tranformania is now available on Amazon Prime Video. In this film, Van Helsing’s mysterious invention goes haywire when Drac and his pals are transformed into humans and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac and Johnny must team up to find a cure before the transformation becomes permanent.
Encanto, Disney Hotstar
Encanto is a story about The Madrigals, an extraordinary family that lives hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift -- every child except Mirabel. She later realises that she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.