2 / 5

Encanto, Disney Hotstar

Encanto is a story about The Madrigals, an extraordinary family that lives hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift -- every child except Mirabel. She later realises that she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.