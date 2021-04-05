1 / 6

Google Chrome multiple users 1

A lot of people only use one shared desktop or a laptop in their homes. Such users face a lot of difficulties while trying to access the internet from one browser. One simple method to manage any such conflicts is that you have a separate user instance inside of Windows. However, if you don't want to take this route, you can create separate user profiles inside one Google Chrome instance. You can also do this to create separate user profiles for your work and personal browsing. Here we will be taking a look at how you can create separate user profiles inside of Google Chrome.