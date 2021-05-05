WhatsApp MyGov Corona Chatbot: How to use, phone number, features available and more

MyGov WhatsApp Chatbot phone number
The MyGov WhatsApp Chatbot phone number is +91 9013151515. To recall, the chatbot was first introduced earlier last year when COVID-19 hit the country for the very first time. As soon as you save the phone number on your device, you will be able to see that it belongs to MyGov. (Photo: Flickr)
WhatsApp COVID 19 effort
Commenting on the launch of the feature, WhatsApp head states, I am thinking of our friends in India going through such a difficult time with COVID and grateful for all the work people are doing to help one another. We're working with health partners to support helplines on WA like this one from @mygovindia