Huawei just launched its first clamshell-style folding smartphone in its home market of China, dubbed the Huawei P50 Pocket. This is the company's fourth foldable smartphone, after the Mate X, Mate Xs, and the Mate X2. With the new P50 Pocket, Huawei introduces its multi-dimensional hinge design, which allows the display to fold and unfold without any signs of creasing. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Huawei P50 Pocket along with some of its stunning photos.