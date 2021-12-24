Huawei P50 Pocket: Price, availability details
Huawei P50 Pocket is priced at Yuan 8,988 (approximately Rs 1,05,893) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and at Yuan 10,988 (approximately Rs 1,29,431) for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant. The company is yet to reveal the international pricing and availability details of the device.
Huawei P50 Pocket: Colour options
Huawei P50 Pocket has been made available in Crystal White and Obsidian Black colour options. Apart from the usual colour variants, the company has also partnered with haute couture designer Iris Van Herpen to launch a special Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition, which sports a gold finish with flowing patterns.